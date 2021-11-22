Gearing up for Tinseltown

There are a few changes as the City of Negaunee gears up for its Tinseltown celebration this year. But officials are looking forward to a good time.

The traditional Christmas event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on December 11th

It will include a parade on Iron Street followed by visits with Santa Claus at the Elks.

But there are some changes to the event as well.

Heffron said the town will be lit up in a whole new way this year.

Horse-drawn carriage rides and cookie decorating have also been added to the list of activities.

There will also be live music at the Negaunee Band shell.

For more information, visit the Negaunee D-D-A Facebook page.