Local Leaders Unhappy with Controversial House Bill 4722

Late into the morning in late October the Michigan house of representatives passed a controversial bill. If passed by the state senate and signed by the governor, House Bill 4722 would prevent local municipalities from proposing zoning ordinances that limit short term rentals.

110th District Representative Greg Markkanen said the bill does not take away municipalities’ ability to inspect properties. Markkanen said he voted for the bill only after eleven versions had been proposed during committee.

Local officials have expressed their dissatisfaction with the bill. Hancock Councilor John Haeussler said the bill could impact recent rental ordinances set up by the city of Hancock. House Bill 4722 is short, and Haeussler believes that there is too much vague language in the one-size-fits all legislation.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara, also weighed in on the issue. He said the legislation threatens the make-up of towns and communities.

The bill is now in the state senate. Units of government across the state from Detroit to Hancock have written and passed resolutions expressing concerns about the bill. Some feel that the bill represents state overreach and could make the existing affordable housing crisis in some Upper Peninsula communities much worse. And many municipalities say they feel the legislation would tie their arms behind their backs when it comes to controlling rental properties.