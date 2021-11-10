UPAWS To Hold Free Adoption Event

GWINN, Mich – An Upper Peninsula animal shelter is holding a free adoption event starting next week.

UPAWS is teaming up with the MI Internet Company in Negaunee to sponsor free adoptions starting Monday the 15th.

The event will end on Thursday the 18th.

For a link to available pets at UPAWA, visit our website abc10up.com

Dogs: Adopt a Dog – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Cats: Adopt a Cat – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Small Critters: Adopt Other – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

