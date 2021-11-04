League of Women Voters Plans to Educate Public on Voting Rights Around the State

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

League of Women Voters’ chapters across the state are talking about voting rights for Michigan citizens. Next Thursday, November 11th, Richelle Winkler from MTU’s college of science and arts will lead a conversation in the copper country. LWV Copper Country chapter President Barry Fink said Winkler will talk about the turnout of the 2020 election and bills introduced as a result.

Fink pointed to a number of bills introduced recently that restrict county clerks’ ability to do their jobs efficiently. To the league of women voters, the state election process is already secure. The League said much of the proposed voting legislation would make it harder in the future for voters to get to the polls and clerks to count those votes.

Winkler will be joined by Panelist Ann Vollrath at the Portage Lake District Library at 6:30 p.m.  There will also be a zoom link available for those that can’t make it in person.

Zoom Link information for Nov. 11th League of Women Voters Voting Rights Event;

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85094068508?pwd=Ym5GR2hHUUt5SXFTMWdmZ2gzVi9zUT09

Meeting ID: 850 9406 8508

Passcode: 193179

