MARQUETTE, Mich – Winter is coming, and so are seasonal parking bans.

The Marquette Police Department said as of November 1st no parking will be allowed on any city street between 1 and 6 AM.

Cars parked on the street overnight after that date are subject to a $75 fine.

Vehicles that impede snow removal efforts may be towed.

The parking ban is in effect until April 1st.