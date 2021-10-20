MARESA To Host Community Forums

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

An upper peninsula service agency is hosting a three day community forum starting tomorrow.

The Marquette–Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is hosting a regional community forum to gain input to create a new plan to implement important values and priorities for schools and communities.

Parents, students and community members are invited to attend the event and provide input.

If you are interested in attending, contact 906-226-5100 or visit www.maresa.org.

Dates and times of the events are below:

– THURSDAY, OCT. 21, 5-9 PM AT MUNISING HIGH SCHOOL

– FRIDAY, OCT. 22, 5-9 PM AT THE RAMADA INN IN MARQUETTE

– SATURDAY, OCT. 23, 8 AM TO 12:30 PM AT THE RAMADA INN IN MARQUETTE

