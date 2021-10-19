Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

HANCOCK, Mich – Have you ever wanted to learn the second native language to the Upper Peninsula?

Well the Finnish American Heritage Center has the class for you!

Starting tomorrow, the heritage center will hold Finnish language lessons with the first class at 5 pm.

The class will run for five weeks and each session is 90 minutes long.

It is designed for people who have little to no experience with the language.

Registration is $50.

To reserve a spot for the class, call (906) 487-7549

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Missing Child Returned Home in Chassell Over the Weekend

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Iron County Prosecutor Makes Decision on the June Officer Involved Shooting of David Bridgette

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MSP arrests Menominee man possession of child sexually abusive material

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

UPSSA week 6 poll: Maroons, Jets remain in top spots

11 hours ago David Cesefske

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier