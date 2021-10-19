Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

HANCOCK, Mich – Have you ever wanted to learn the second native language to the Upper Peninsula?

Well the Finnish American Heritage Center has the class for you!

Starting tomorrow, the heritage center will hold Finnish language lessons with the first class at 5 pm.

The class will run for five weeks and each session is 90 minutes long.

It is designed for people who have little to no experience with the language.

Registration is $50.

To reserve a spot for the class, call (906) 487-7549