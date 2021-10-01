Escanaba Public Library now lending iPads

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

The Escanaba Public Library is offering online accessibility with a new item for checkout.

The library will now lend iPads to community members.

Anyone 13 or older with a library card may check out the tablets for up to 7 days.

The iPads come pre-loaded with educational apps, and the library’s databases.

They also come with Wi-Fi hotspot abilities, providing internet connection to those who may need it.

For more details, call the Escanaba Public Library at 906–789–7333.

