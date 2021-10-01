Michigan sees highest economic growth in Midwest, 3rd highest in nation

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Michigan had the highest economic growth in the Midwest in quarter 2 of 2021, and the third highest in the nation.

According to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) GDP release, the state saw an 8.3% increase in GDP during the quarter.

Nevada earned the top spot with a 9.7% spike, and Hawaii saw an 8.9% increase in GDP.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the standing, saying she is laser-focused on continuing to grow the economy and creating prosperity for Michigan businesses, families and more.

In addition to the GDP increase, Michigan’s unemployment rate maintains its status below the national average. The unemployment rate has declined steadily since May of 2020.

View the BEA analysis at Gross Domestic Product by State, 2nd Quarter 2021 | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

