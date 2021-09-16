Chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain temporarily closed

Copper Country fall color–lovers who use the chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain will have to look elsewhere.

The popular attraction at the Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County is temporarily closed for upgrades.

The work will last until at least mid–October.

The upgrades will decrease wait times by allowing more visitors to ride up and down simultaneously.

For information on other fall color viewing alternatives visit: www.michigan.gov/dnr