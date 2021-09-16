Chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain temporarily closed

25 mins ago Roy Buck

Copper Country fall color–lovers who use the chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain will have to look elsewhere.

The popular attraction at the Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County is temporarily closed for upgrades.

The work will last until at least mid–October.

The upgrades will decrease wait times by allowing more visitors to ride up and down simultaneously.

For information on other fall color viewing alternatives visit: www.michigan.gov/dnr

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Keweenaw Bay Firefighter Honors 9/11 First Responders

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS Kittens: The Pets of the Week

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

NMU Homecoming Activities Announced

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Isle Royale’s Horne Fire Update

22 hours ago Roy Buck

Negaunee Carpenter and Millwright Training Center

22 hours ago Roy Buck

The IRS would know more about our bank accounts with new legislation

24 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

School mask mandate comes to Iron River and Kingsford

20 seconds ago Marta Berglund

Chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain temporarily closed

25 mins ago Roy Buck

Keweenaw Bay Firefighter Honors 9/11 First Responders

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

NMU Faculty Union eyes contract

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPAWS Kittens: The Pets of the Week

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba