Pedestrian and Cross-Walk Safety

School is officially back in session around the Upper Peninsula and law enforcement agencies are spreading the word about cross-walk and traffic safety.

The number of cross–walk signs are increasing in areas of high volume foot traffic and motor vehicle traffic in the UP.

Michigan State Police Trooper Geno Basanese shared some tips for drivers.

“Now with the school buses out there and them stopping and picking up kids, it’s going to take extra time. Please be vigilant looking for the school buses in the morning. We know what time school is let out, so just be aware. For the little ones, make sure they are paying attention to the cars that are out there,” Basanese said. “They are excited to be going back to school and seeing their friends. We just want everybody to be safe at the end of the day. Getting to school, leaving school, drivers, pedestrians, kids all have to be paying attention to what’s going on.”

Motorists need to yield to pedestrians and should slow down while driving in areas with cross-walks.

MSP – Pedestrian Safety (michigan.gov)