How to help Room at the Inn

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Courtesy: Room at the Inn

Room at the Inn in Marquette is nearing its one-year anniversary as a permanent homeless shelter. While they’ve been in operation since 2007 with rotating shelters, on Christmas Eve of 2020, they opened the doors above their warming center full-time. As outdoor temperatures drop and the holiday season approaches, there’s a lot the community can do to help out.

“Number one is that we need volunteers,” said Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer. “If anyone wants to volunteer, we host a volunteer training on the first Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. at St. Michael’s church.”

He added that there’s a constant need for donations of paper products, coffee, canned goods, and more.

“We are the community’s first response to homelessness, so I think one of the best ways to learn about homelessness is to get involved and meet the faces of those who are homeless in our community.”

The shelter houses 30 people. In addition, the warming center serves 3 free meals each day. The center also provides shower, laundry, phone and mail services, as well as a guest case advocate.

To volunteer, donate, or for more information, visit Home – Room at the Inn.

