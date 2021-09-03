Man In Chippewa County Sentenced To Prison Time After Kidnapping A Child

57 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich – The Sault Saint Marie Police Department has announced that a man who kidnapped a non verbal child has been sentenced to prison time.

Dale Pavlat Sr. will serve at least seven to 30 years in prison after kidnapping the child last year.

On April 29th 2020, the child had wondered from her home and the community came together to search for her.

She was located in Pavlat’s apartment.

Pavlat will need to serve at least seven years in prison before he can become eligible for parole.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

MDOT and TalkSooner work together for drug-use prevention

53 seconds ago Roy Buck

Negaunee/Ishpeming’s water’s slight color change

5 mins ago Roy Buck

Frank: The Pet of the Week

6 mins ago Roy Buck

Manistique woman arrested for animal cruelty

52 mins ago Marta Berglund

Michigan DNR’s Wildlife Division reminding the importance bear-proof camping

22 hours ago Roy Buck

MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day travel

22 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

MDOT and TalkSooner work together for drug-use prevention

53 seconds ago Roy Buck

Negaunee/Ishpeming’s water’s slight color change

5 mins ago Roy Buck

Frank: The Pet of the Week

6 mins ago Roy Buck

Manistique woman arrested for animal cruelty

52 mins ago Marta Berglund

Man In Chippewa County Sentenced To Prison Time After Kidnapping A Child

57 mins ago Jeremy Skiba