Man In Chippewa County Sentenced To Prison Time After Kidnapping A Child

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich – The Sault Saint Marie Police Department has announced that a man who kidnapped a non verbal child has been sentenced to prison time.

Dale Pavlat Sr. will serve at least seven to 30 years in prison after kidnapping the child last year.

On April 29th 2020, the child had wondered from her home and the community came together to search for her.

She was located in Pavlat’s apartment.

Pavlat will need to serve at least seven years in prison before he can become eligible for parole.