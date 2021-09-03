Manistique woman arrested for animal cruelty

52 mins ago Marta Berglund

A Manistique woman was arrested on Wednesday for animal cruelty.

67-year-old Kathleen Ann Hurkmans was arrested on one count of abandoning/cruelty to more than 24 animals.

The charge is a felony of seven years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or up to 500 hours of community service.

The investigation into Hurkmans’ home began on August 19th.

To date, 65 living cats, including kittens, have been recovered and turned over to shelters. In addition, at least 15 dead cats at various stages of decomposition have been found in the residence.

Hurkmans’ preliminary hearing is set for September 20th.

The MPSD believes there are more cats in the home and attempts to recover them will continue.

