Forsyth Township Man Arrested On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Forsyth Township, Mich – A Forysth Township Man has been charged with sex crimes against multiple children.

25–year–old Jesse James Brown was charged with 11 felony counts relating to sexual assault and exploitation of minor children.

Brown faces two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree involving a child under 13, Seven Counts of CSC in the 2nd Degree involving a child under 13, and one count each on Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Using A Computer To Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

Brown is lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Forsyth Township Police Department at 906-346-9224, ext. 0