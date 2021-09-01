Early Teal Season started today

Michigan is known for some of the best waterfowl hunting in the nation, and we invite hunters to come and experience it,” said Barbara Avers, DNR waterfowl and wetlands specialist.

Early teal season runs from Sept. 1-16. These fast-flying ducks present a unique challenge to duck hunters. Blue-winged and green-winged teal are the only ducks that can be harvested during this season.

Goose season begins Sept. 1 in most of the state.

It’s time to dust off the decoys, practice your calls and round up the retriever; early teal and goose hunting seasons begin Sept 1.

Michigan has world-class waterfowl hunting opportunities on the lakes, marshes, rivers and ponds of the state. Enjoy an exciting hunt and put delicious, locally sourced food on your table this season.

For more information–

Visit Michigan.gov/Waterfowl to purchase your license and federal duck stamp and brush up on hunting regulations in the 2021 Waterfowl Digest.

Questions? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division 517-284-9453.