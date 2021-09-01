Man Killed In Accidental Vehicle Crash In Palmer

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Palmer, Mich – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating a crash that killed a man yesterday.

At 4 pm yesterday, troopers responded to a residence in Palmer where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say 34–year–old Jeffrey Rankinen was unloading construction materials from a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

William Judkins, who was driving the vehicle, accidentally put it in reverse, striking Rankinen.

He was transported to UPHS Marquette after life–saving measures were performed on the scene.

Rankinen died at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

