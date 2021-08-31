Credit to: John S. Jamison; Office of Public Affairs and Veteran Engagement–Oscar G. Johnson VAMC

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center opens new clinic in Gladstone

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. —

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will open a

new Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Gladstone and begin seeing patients

September 7. The clinic will be located at 2001 Minneapolis Ave.

The new 5,637 square-foot facility is designed to improve veterans’ access to outpatient

services such as primary care, mental health, whole health services (acupuncture,

chiropractic) and various specialty care services through telehealth technology.

This clinic serves one of the most veteran-populated areas in the Upper Peninsula. It will

provide for the needs of about 2,100 veterans in and around Delta County and brings VA

services to those veterans who presently access their care through the main facility in Iron

Mountain.

This is one of eight community outpatient clinics that Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical

Center operates in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Other clinics are in

Menominee, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, Hancock, Ironwood, and

Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA services should call 906-774-3300 extension 32810

to check their eligibility for services at the new clinic.