Autrain Man Missing

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

AuTrain, Mich – A man in Alger County has been missing since last Tuesday.

62–year–old Thomas Leonard Szafran was last seen leaving his home in AuTrain on august 24th.

He was driving a 2011 black Sierra with the Michigan license plate 8MJJ28.

The truck also has a pink Munising sticker on the rear window.

The vehicle is also missing a tailgate handle.

Szafran is 5’9 and 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt with light gray shorts.

He is still believed to be in the Upper Peninsula.

If you have any information on Szafran’s whereabouts, contact the Alger County Sheriff’s Office at (906)387-4444 or the MSP Negaunee Post at (906)475-9922.

