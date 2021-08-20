Late Night Rescue On Sugarloaf Mountain

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, Mich – Two hikers were rescued from Sugarloaf mountain last night after becoming too dehydrated and weak to make it down.

Marquette Township Fire and Rescue and the Chocolay Township Fire Department responded.

The hikers were found around the back of the mountain near the top.

One of the hikers was helped down the mountain.

The other needed to be carried in a stokes basket.

The hiker carried off in the basket was treated by MTFD ambulance personnel.

The two were transported to UPHS Marquette for further treatment.

