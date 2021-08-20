Road To Close Monday In Marquette

Marquette, Mich – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 Third Street will be closed to through traffic between Magnetic Street and Kaye Avenue to accommodate grading and paving work at the intersection of Third Street and College Avenue.

This closure is expected to last two days.

Access to businesses and residences along Third Street will be provided throughout the closure.

A detour route will be provided. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour, and advisory signing.