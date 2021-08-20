Road To Close Monday In Marquette

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, Mich – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 Third Street will be closed to through traffic between Magnetic Street and Kaye Avenue to accommodate grading and paving work at the intersection of Third Street and College Avenue.

This closure is expected to last two days.

Access to businesses and residences along Third Street will be provided throughout the closure.

A detour route will be provided. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour, and advisory signing.

 

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Classic Cars On Third Street Returns Tomorrow

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Trash To Treasure Weekend

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Blue Cross To Cover Third Covid-19 Booster Shot For Insurance Members

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan Tech Abandoned Mines for Electrical Energy Storage Update

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Late Night Rescue On Sugarloaf Mountain

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Multiple Streets In Marquette To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Car Show

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Classic Cars On Third Street Returns Tomorrow

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Trash To Treasure Weekend

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Blue Cross To Cover Third Covid-19 Booster Shot For Insurance Members

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Season Kickoff: Calumet Copper Kings

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Michigan Tech Abandoned Mines for Electrical Energy Storage Update

3 hours ago Roy Buck