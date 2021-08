Marquette, Mich – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for its help in locating a stolen pickup truck.

The 2012 Chevy Silverado that was stolen taken from the parking lot behind Household Appliance in Marquette Township was found today.

It was taken the morning of August 8.

Although the truck was found, police are asking for anyone with information on the theft to call them at 906-225-8441.