UPAWS To Hold Emergency “Empty The Shelters” Event

Gwinn, Mich -A state pet foundation is teaming up with a local animal shelter for an emergency “Empty The Shelters event.

UPAWS and the Bissell Pet Foundation are holding the event from August 16th to August 22nd.

The event is promoting the adoption of large and senior dogs as well as adult cats.

The fee for dogs will be $25 and $5 for cats.

UPAWS will be open each day from noon to 4 pm.

For a link to adoptable dogs and cats, visit the links below.

Dogs: Adopt a Dog – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Cats: Adopt a Cat – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)