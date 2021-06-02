Three Upper Peninsula Men Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct Relating To Children

Three Upper Peninsula men have been charged with criminal sexual conduct related to children.

As part of a multi–agency sting operation, Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens and Alan Brian Schwalbach each face four charges, according to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office.

They include possession of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for sexually abusive activity and use of a computer for both offenses as well.

Judge Karl A. Weber found probable cause that each of the defendants had committed the four offenses.

All cases and charges on these three defendants were bound over to the 25th circuit court.

Two other men were charged in the joint sting operation.

Keith David Johnson waived his preliminary examination, his case is now pending in 25th district court.

Chad Michael Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the 96th district court on June 15.