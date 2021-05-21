Police seek help in finding a missing teenager

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Owen Hinton

Kinross, MI  – Chippewa County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Thirteen year old Owen Hinton was last seen in Kincheloe in Chippewa County between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

 He is described as 5 foot, 1 inch tall and about 170 pounds. 

He has brown hair and green eyes. He wears glasses.

Hinton was wearing a black hoody, black pants, black slip-on shoes and a black cap with a blue rim.

Police are seeking a green Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu with Ohio plates or a small red compact car with Tennessee plates.

It is believed that the suspects messaged  Hinton stating they were coming to pick him up and take  him to Ohio for some unknown plan.

Police say if  you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the

Kinross District Policed Department:  (906) 495-3312.

