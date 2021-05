TILDEN, Mich– The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing person.

31–year–old Nicholas Suardini was last seen on Thursday around 10:30 AM walking east on North Shore Road near Middle Road in Tilden Township.

He is 6’0 tall and around 185 lbs. He has brown, medium length hair, blue eyes and a lot of tattoos.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 906–225–8441.