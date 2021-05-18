NMU To Lift Mask Requirements

MARQUETTE, Mich – An Upper Peninsula university has lifted the use of masks for fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors.

Starting tomorrow, Northern Michigan University will lift the requirements of mask wearing and social distancing for vaccinated students, employees and visitors.

The school is asking for employees to indicate their vaccination status in “The Bridge” app prior to being on campus without a mask.

Non–vaccinated individuals are being asked to continue to social distance and wear masks indoors.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration mask requirements are still in place for libraries, museums and retail outlets for employees and patrons on campus.