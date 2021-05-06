The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge is once again home for a pair of Peregrine Falcons

11 hours ago Roy Buck

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge is once again home for a pair of Peregrine Falcons.

The birds have returned for years, laying three eggs.

Falcon nest boxes are installed on the bridge on both the U.S. and Canadian arches as they like to nest on tall bridges. Although the Peregrine Falcon was taken off the Federal Endangered Species list in 1999 the falcon is still listed as an endangered species in Michigan.

The peregrine falcon is one of nature’s swiftest and most beautiful birds of prey.

For more information visit:

https://www.saultbridge.com/falcam/

https://www.fws.gov/endangered/esa-library/pdf/Peregrinefactsheet.pdf

A live video stream is viewable at www.saultbridge.com/falcam, offering bird watchers a front row seat.

