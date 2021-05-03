UPHS Marquette Staff Seeking Union

A local hospital system could possibly be holding an election to form a union.

Medical Techs and Respiratory Therapists at UP Health Systems Marquette have filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union with the Michigan Nurses Association.

The additional staff would be joining over 300 nurses at UPHS Marquette who are currently MNA members.

If the effort is successful, it will be one of the largest groups of health care workers to win a union through the NLRB since the start of the pandemic.

The staff have a hearing about the election scheduled in two weeks.