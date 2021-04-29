Rodgers informs Packers he doesn’t want to return, per sources

GREEN BAY , WI – Breaking news out of the NFL ahead of the draft as longtime Packers QB is disgruntled, in fact, he has told people within the packers franchise that he does not want to return to Green Bay for the 2021 season. According to the report, multiple people within the organization have talked to Rodgers to try to get him on board and excited to be back with no success. Rodgers has reportedly been unhappy for a full year, since the Packers traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

