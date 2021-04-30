City of Marquette reminds public of dog rules

MARQUETTE – The city of Marquette is reminding the public about its dog ordinances.

Officials reported a rising number of complaints about dogs at Presque Isle Park and public bathing beaches.

Dogs are prohibited in those areas.

• Presque Isle Park is considered a nature preserve. Dogs are only permitted in the park when in

an enclosed vehicle. This ordinance is to protect park visitors from unwanted dog interactions,

protect wildlife and prevent feces in the park.

• Dogs are also not allowed at bathing beaches, the Fit Strip, Park Cemetery, or at special

events where “no dogs” signs are posted.

• City Code also stipulates that people must keep dogs leashed at all times – unless in the City’s

off-leash area – and that owners must remove and dispose of all dog waste immediately.

Failure to adhere to any of these rules can lead to the issuance of a municipal civil infraction and an

associated fee.

The City also requests that residents avoid taking dogs onto the City’s baseball and soccer fields.

Exceptions are made for leader, guide, hearing, and service animals in accordance with the ADA.

“The City of Marquette appreciates responsible dog owners and encourages community assistance in

following the rules and keeping our City clean,” city officials say.

Violations witnessed by the public can be reported to

the Police Department at 906-228-0400.

For a complete list of ordinances for responsible dog ownership in the City of Marquette, visit

https://library.municode.com/mi/marquette/codes/code_of_ordinances

RELEVANT SECTIONS OF CITY CODE

Sec. 8-7. – Licensing of dog and cats

Sec. 8-9 – Sanitation

Sec. 8-11 – Restraint and confinement

Sec. 8-12 – Animals prohibited

Sec. 8-13. – Nuisance Animal

Sec. 52-16 – Dogs on beaches