An Upper Peninsula theatre will be participating in a national theatre festival.

Players De Noc in Escanaba was chosen to present its production of Jerry’s Brain at the virtual AACT Fest 2021 from June 14th to 20th.

The virtual AACT Fest will represent the best of community theatre in America.

Registration and performance tickets are available to all.

For more information, visit the link below:

AACTFest 2021 | AACT