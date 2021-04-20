Red Cross Encourages Blood Donation Appointments

As Covid–19 vaccines are becoming more available, the American Red Cross are reminding the public there is still a need for blood.

As long as donors are symptom free of Covid–19, they are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment.

The red cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for Covid–19 antibodies and are not testing to diagnose illness.

For more information, visit the link below:

Blood Donation Eligibility Requirements | Red Cross Blood Services