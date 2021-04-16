Two Arrested For Possession Of Meth And Delivery

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Yesterday, Michigan State Police made an arrest during a traffic stop on M–28 near Raco in Chippewa County.

Maxim Timmer, 28, and Cynthia Mendoza, 30, were found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

An investigation found that the lower Michigan residents intended to distribute the drug throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Timmer and Mendoza were arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

Both of their bonds were set for $100,000 cash.

They are due back in court on April 29th.

