Despite an increase in traffic fatalities statewide in 2020, the number of fatalities in the Upper Peninsula dropped last year.

The Upper Peninsula had 40 less fatalities in 2020, according to MDOT.

In the whole state, 1,032 people died from crashes on roads. That number was 985 in 2019.

Traffic volumes had been down as much as 60% in the weeks following stay–at–home orders and remained reduced by about 20% throughout the year.