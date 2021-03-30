Career and Technological Education Program (CTE).

3 hours ago Roy Buck

High school students in Marquette and Alger counties have access to a successful career education program.
Otherwise known as CTE, the program jump starts students with high paying opportunities in both technical and professional trades such as manufacturing, nursing, construction, and cyber–security.
Facts

  • half-million jobs will available in these fields in Michigan by 2024
  • They earn 45% higher wages compared to all occupations
  • They are hands-on and critical to our lives!
  • Health care, computer sciences, business and professional Trade jobs make up more than half of the 50 fastest-growing career fields in Michigan.

For more information visit:

