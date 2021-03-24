Five Suspects Taken Into Custody On Sex Trafficking Charges
Five suspects were taken into custody on March 18th following a joint sting operation.
The focus of the sting was to identify and arrest suspected consumers of child sex crimes, Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Weise said.
The operation was conducted by the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force, members of Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The five suspects face charges in Marquette County. They are:
- Robert Jay Miller, age 42, of Negaunee
- Ameire Rackem Stevens, age 48, of Skandia
- Alan Brian Schwalbach, age 64, of Vulcan
- Keith David Johnson, age 50, of Au Train
- Chad Michael Anderson, age 32, of Gwinn
The five men are facing charges of child sexual abusive activity, use of a computer to commit child sexual abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and use of a computer for accosting a child for immoral purposes.