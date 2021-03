A missing person’s case is solved after a body was discovered on the Menominee Indian Reservation last week.

An autopsy positively identified the remains as that of 22–year–old Katelyn Kelley.

Kelley went missing on June 17th, 2020. She was a resident of Shawano, Wisconsin.

The circumstances of Kelley’s death remain under investigation.

The FBI and Menominee Tribal Police are conducting the probe.

No further details are available at this time.