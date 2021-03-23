National Agriculture Day!

Today, March 23rd, marks the inauguration of National Agricultural Day! Over the last year, farm workers and agriculture leaders managed to ensure food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local farmers had to become more creative during the pandemic to keep their harvests up for national needs and to meet their communities’ needs. A lot of communities became more self-sustainable in many facets of agriculture.

President Biden stated “I call upon all Americans to join me in recognizing and reaffirming our commitment to and appreciation for our country’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and those who work in the agriculture sector across the Nation.”

For more information visit:

https://www.agriculture.com/news/business/national-ag-day-celebrated-with-a-presidential-proclamation-and-more