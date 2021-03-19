Human trafficking and child prostitution sting in U.P.

Local officials announced the results of a joint sting operation to combat human trafficking and child prostitution in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

The Marquette County Prosecutors office called an undercover investigation involving the Michigan State Police, the Marquette County Sheriff”s Office, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s office was “a resounding success.”

No other details were revealed.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more detailed information next week.