Art Submission Deadline Approaching

Eligibility: Open to residents of MI, MN, and WI, 18+ living north of the 45th parallel + 1 degree. The exhibition represents artists residing in the Upper Midwest region. Work in all media made in the last 3 years is welcome. Work previously exhibited at the museum is not eligible.

**Submissions: **All entries must be submitted by creating an account at devos.slideroom.com. There is a $20 fee to submit 1-5 images; the juror will select specific artworks for the exhibition based on submissions.

Awards: • Jurors’ Choice award, with a prize of $500 • Audience Choice – Based on votes by visitors to the exhibition.• Permanent Collection Acquisition Award. (Dependent on the acquisition committee approval.)

**Timeline (all dates are 2021): *Entries due: March 16, 11:59 PM EST: Jury decisions sent via e-mail on April 21; Artwork due at the Museum – June 4, 5 PM EST; Exhibition: June 21 – July 30, 2021. *Accepted work must be delivered/shipped to the museum ready to display. (Shipped work returned at the museum’s expense.)

Juror: Ron Platt is Chief Curator at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. He plans and organizes the Museum’s program of changing exhibitions and leads the presentation and growth of GRAM’s permanent collection. Throughout his career as a curator, Ron has organized numerous thematic and solo artist exhibitions. His recent exhibitions include *Monir Farmanfarmaian: Mirror Variations, *which comprised large-scale sculptural reliefs of cut mirror mosaic and reverse-glass painting that demonstrate the late artist’s interest in the serial progression of rectilinear forms, and Dylan Miner: Water is Sacred//Trees are Relatives. Current projects include An Interwoven Legacy: The Black Ash Basketry of Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish, a mother and daughter duo of West Michigan artists and environmentalists, and a two-person exhibition pairing the work of Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems.