Train Derailed in Escanaba

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Officials are investigating why a train went off the tracks in Escanaba at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both conductors got out safely under their own power following the crash. They were eventually treated for non-life-threatening injuries.  The incident, near 19th Avenue North, was not near a residential area and did not obstruct any vehicle traffic.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, CN Railroad and CN Railroad police and UP Environmental.

 

