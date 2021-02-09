Snowmobile accident

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A Sterling Heights man was injured as a result of a single–vehicle snowmobile crash this afternoon.

Seventy–eight–year old Michael Sampson was northbound on the DNR snowmobile trail in Marquette Township when he pushed the throttle instead of the brake while negotiating a curve.

According to a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office release, Sampson veered away from the trail and was ejected from his snowmobile.

Responders transported him off the trail to u.p. health systems marquette with a pelvic injury.

Marquette Township Fire and EMS and U.P. Health Systems EMS assisted at the scene.

