Al Quaal’s tube slide closing for 2020-21 season

2 days ago Donny Ede

ISHPEMING — A popular winter attraction is closing.

Al Quaal’s tube slide, located in Ishpeming, will be closed until further notice.

The hill is popular for people that slide down on inflatable tubes, and are carried back up by a chain.

According to Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini, the closure has nothing to do with funding or operational capability.

The tube slide will be closed due to COVID restrictions, personal safety, access to restrooms and heat, and disinfecting the tubes between each use, among other things.

