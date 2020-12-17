Vista Theater restoration on schedule, to reinforce walls before Christmas

NEGAUNEE — The restoration of the Vista Theater in Negaunee remains on schedule.

The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) announced that the roof debris in the main part of the theater has been cleaned out. The next step for the Vista is to shore up the walls of the auditorium, which will be completed by local construction company Carrier Construction and Service, LLC.

While there is still work to be done, the support from the community so far has been overwhelming.

“We really appreciate everybody’s support,” said Rusty Bowers, Advisory Board President for the PAAC. “The community, I feel, really wants this building back. It’s so dear to them, and it’s a part of their history, and I just think they want more time with it. So we want to thank everyone who has helped out, and we thank you in advance for all the help you’re going to be giving in the future, for the roof, the heating, the electrical, and all the things we need to do to put this back.”

Shoring up the walls of the auditorium and prepping the structure is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Removing the debris took most of the money out of the Vista’s GoFundMe. The rest of the project is supposed to cost upwards of $120,000, so the PAAC is asking for more donations.

Visit their GoFundMe here to donate. Part of the fundraising efforts include a virtual performance by actor and Michigan native Jeff Daniels this Saturday. Tickets purchased through the Ore Dock Brewing Company will help support the Vista.

Lastly, the PAAC is kindly asking the public to refrain from donating more bottles or cans.