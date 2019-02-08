17-year-old male arrested for home invasion

IRON MOUNTAIN — At approximately 11:43 p.m. on February 7th, 2019, the Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched via 9-1-1 in reference to a male subject who kicked in a door of a residence in the 600 block of East “A” St.

After entering the residence, the 17-year-old male suspect threatened several occupants of the residence with a knife.

The 17-year-old male suspect was subdued by the occupants of the residence just prior to officers arriving on scene.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending the issuance of formal charges by Dickinson County Prosecutor, Lisa Richards.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.