UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: According to the Michigan State Police, M28 between Kawbawgam Road and the City of Munising is open, effective immediately.

MARQUETTE — Michigan State Police would like to let people of Marquette and Alger Counties that M-28 is closed effective immediately.

It is closed due to inclement weather from Kawbawgam Road road in Marquette County to the city of Munising in Alger County