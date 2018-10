IRON COUNTY — A Missouri man, last seen in Iron River, was reported missing to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

47-year-old Jay Luckey was last seen Wednesday, October 24th in the Iron River area. Luckey is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Luckey’s location, contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.