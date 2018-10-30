Former Finlandia football coach will appear in court

MARQUETTE — Former Finlandia football coach accused of aggravated assault is scheduled to appear in court for a plea deal.

Robert Boss, 34, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault- Domestic Violence from an incident that happened in August 2016.

Boss pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bond was set at 5,000 dollars, which he posted 10% of and was released.

The court date is scheduled for November 5, 2018 at 3:50 p.m.

Boss previously worked for Northern Michigan University (NMU) as a defensive and offensive line coach, academic coordinator, and run game coordinator.

Boss was with NMU for eight seasons; and in 2016 named the interim head coach.

In 2017, he was named the head football coach at Finlandia University.

The charges came while he was still working at NMU.