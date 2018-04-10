Five arrested in Iron Mountain drug trafficking investigation

IRON MOUNTAIN — Five people were arrested on Thursday, April 5th in Dickinson County following a drug trafficking investigation, as stated in a joint press release from the K.I.N.D. Team and the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 5th, undercover officers participated in a controlled purchase of methamphetamine using a confidential informant. Subsequent to the controlled purchase, undercover officers conducted surveillance on the suspect vehicle, which eventually led them to the Mountain Host Motor Inn in Iron Mountain. All four occupants of the suspect’s vehicle went inside of the motel for a brief period of time.

A second controlled purchase of methamphetamine was arranged while the four subjects were inside the motel. Investigating officers then followed the suspect vehicle to the north side of Iron Mountain, where they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Following the arrest of all four subjects in the vehicle, police obtained and executed a search warrant at the Mountain Host Motor Inn, where one of the subjects had rented a room. Police discovered approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the room’s ceiling. Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered.

Twenty-nine years old Robert Donald Kotula, from Minnesota, and 29 year-old Kristen Nicole Mercier, from Bark River, were arrested and charged with delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison or a $25,000 fine.

34 year-old Jessica Lee Urmanski, from Bark River, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a $15,000 fine. Urmanski was also changed with habitual offender – second offense notice.

Kotula, Mercier and Urmanski are scheduled for probable cause conferences on April 19th at 10:30 a.m.

Two others were also arrested. A 36 year-old Green Bay man was arrested for driving on a suspended license. A 26 year-old Escanaba man was arrested for a parole violation. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, and could result in additional charges. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsford Public Safety, the Michigan State Police K-9 Unit and the Iron Mountain Police Department assisted with the investigation.